Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) SVP Sells $339,080.00 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF opened at $67.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Griffon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 486.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,531,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

