Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 1,251 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,118,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.
  • On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.
  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02.

eXp World Trading Down 4.8 %

EXPI stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cim LLC increased its position in eXp World by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in eXp World by 627.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in eXp World by 275.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in eXp World by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

