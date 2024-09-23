Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 1,251 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,118,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02.

eXp World Trading Down 4.8 %

EXPI stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cim LLC increased its position in eXp World by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in eXp World by 627.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in eXp World by 275.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in eXp World by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

