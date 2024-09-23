Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $12,614.76 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $12,614.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,444.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Schrenk sold 2,396 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $13,417.60.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

MRAM stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.90. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

