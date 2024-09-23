Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

