Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $34.38 Average PT from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

