Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DAVA

Endava Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

NYSE DAVA opened at $26.62 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Endava by 21.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.