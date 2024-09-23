Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.28 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.