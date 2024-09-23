Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

DNB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DNB opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,820,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

