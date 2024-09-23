DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.10.

DocGo Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.61 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 458,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 166,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 226,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

