DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 396,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 395,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DCGO stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. Equities analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

