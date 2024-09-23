DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
DCGO stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. Equities analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
