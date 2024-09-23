Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

DNTH stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $821.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

