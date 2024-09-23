Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $150.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNTX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.54.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $112.28 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.56 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

