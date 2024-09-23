Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$53.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Definity Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.10.

TSE:DFY opened at C$52.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.26.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1395647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

