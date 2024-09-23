Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.28.

NYSE:DRI opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.19. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7,861.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,601,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

