Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Darden Restaurants from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.28.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

