D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Bank of America

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $196.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $812,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,668,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

