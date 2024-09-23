Critical Survey: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) vs. Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Ikena Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$20.95 million ($9.90) -0.14 Ikena Oncology $1.84 million 44.75 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.08

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kiromic BioPharma and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ikena Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -188.53% Ikena Oncology N/A -40.71% -34.40%

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

