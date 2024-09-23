Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRBP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRBP. B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of CRBP opened at $19.51 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

