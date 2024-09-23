Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $293,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 496,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,071.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,566. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Confluent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after buying an additional 451,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

