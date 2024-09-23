Citigroup Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

