Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 9.6 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

