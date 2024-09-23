CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$466,612.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,924 shares of company stock worth $8,521,231. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL.B opened at C$81.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.79. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market cap of C$13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

