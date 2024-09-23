Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAPR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

