Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAPR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAPR
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.