Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.21.

NYSE:COF opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

