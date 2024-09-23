Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.17.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$47.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The firm has a market cap of C$43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.991195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.