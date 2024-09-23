Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -257.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $8,312,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

