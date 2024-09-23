Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.