Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $200.89

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $219.24 on Monday. F5 has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $221.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.45. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,271 shares of company stock worth $1,378,205. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

