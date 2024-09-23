Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

