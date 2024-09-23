Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 4,002 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $133,425.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BWMN opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $426.66 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.