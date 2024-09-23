BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,590,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after buying an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

