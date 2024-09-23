BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Price Performance
Shares of BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. BGC Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.51.
About BGC Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.