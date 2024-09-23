BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Group Price Performance

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. BGC Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.51.

About BGC Group

BGC Group, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

