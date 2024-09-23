Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

