Bank of America Boosts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $56.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRUP. William Blair assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $3,523,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

