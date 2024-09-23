Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,438,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,629,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

