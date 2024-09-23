Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $19.43 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 688,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

