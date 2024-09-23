Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 775 ($10.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ashtead Technology to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 835 ($11.03) to GBX 860 ($11.36) in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 623 ($8.23) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 767.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 767.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 401.75 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 893 ($11.80). The stock has a market cap of £500.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,076.67 and a beta of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.