Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Insider Privet Fund Management Llc Sells 1,665,000 Shares

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $13,686,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Ascent Industries Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.19.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

