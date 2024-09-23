Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Arvinas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

