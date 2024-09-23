Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

