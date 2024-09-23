Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcturus Therapeutics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.