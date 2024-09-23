Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

