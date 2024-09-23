Analysts Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Target Price at $2.71

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

STEM stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 5,770.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4,330.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 491,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 480,163 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Stem by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

