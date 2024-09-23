Analysts Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $78.80

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,007 shares of company stock worth $2,911,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

