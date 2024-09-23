Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

