American Water Works’ (AWK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.23 on Thursday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $3,715,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $21,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 357,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

