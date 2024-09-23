Alta Global Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:MMA)

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 24th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Alta Global Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Alta Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of MMA opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91. Alta Global Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Get Alta Global Group alerts:

About Alta Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.