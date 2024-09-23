Alta Global Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:MMA)

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 24th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Alta Global Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Alta Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of MMA opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91. Alta Global Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
About Alta Global Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alta Global Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.