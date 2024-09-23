Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $47.11.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
