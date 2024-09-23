Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.