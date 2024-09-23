Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

