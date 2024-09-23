Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $14.18.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
