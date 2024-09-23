AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $104.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

