Zacks Research Weighs in on Ball Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BALL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

